World’s first ever Sumo Stable Stay now open!

Partners Information: Here’s your chance to get up close and personal with a Japanese professional sumo wrestler.

Watch their morning practice, eat meals together and sleep in a real working sumo stable in Tokyo.

Learn about Japan’s culturally rich and much-loved national sport! Bookings are now open for May 2020.

