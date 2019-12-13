Winter illuminations at Tobu World Square

Partners Information: Tobu World Square is a theme park near Nikko’s Kinugawa Hot Spring Area, where you can enjoy world heritage and world famous buildings. Tobu World Square will hold a limited time illuminations event during the winter season.

Get there using the NIKKO PASS, a train pass convenient for travelling around the Nikko area. Present your NIKKO PASS at Tobu World Square, and admission to the park will be discounted from 2800 yen to 1800 yen for adults.

Illumination schedule

9 November 9 to 20 December, weekdays 4:30 pm~7:30 pm Saturdays, Sundays, and Public Holidays 4:30 pm~8:00 pm

21 December to 5 January 4:30 pm~8:00 pm

6 January to 7 February 4:30 pm~7:00 pm

8 February to 1 March 5:00 pm~7:30 pm

7, 8, 14, 15, 20 to 29 March 6:00 pm~8:00 pm

* You can enter the park until 30 minutes before the park closes.

