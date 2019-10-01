Universal Studios Countdown Party 2020

Partners Information: The Universal Studios Countdown Party 2020 special event will run from 7pm Tuesday, 31 December to 2am, Wednesday, 1 January 2020.

Celebrate the end of the year at the Universal Countdown Party, held on the night of 31 December!

The event will feature an unforgettable countdown, with more than 3,500 colourful fireworks (pyrotechnics) lighting up the night sky. Guests can ride the hugely popular attractions as many times as they like within 26 hours!

Last year, all tickets for the event quickly sold out and a survey showed that the satisfaction level was 95%.

This year’s event will feature a revamped version of One-Night Special – a compilation of seasonal events from the year held over one night. This includes the World Street Festival, a participatory entertainment performance, Extra Cool Summer, Halloween Horror Nights featuring Zombie de Dance and Universal Crystal Christmas.

Schedule

31 December 2019

9am ~ operation as usual. Admission is available with various types of Studio Pass valid for 31 December. The park will close at 5pm. Admission is not available with the Party Entry Ticket.

5pm ~ park closes

7pm ~ Universal Countdown Party 2020 – admission is only available to those with Party Entry tickets. Unlimited pass-outs are available until 9pm the following day, Wednesday 1 January 2020.

1 January 2020

2am ~ operation as usual. Admission available from 2am with various types of Studio Pass valid as of 1 January 2020. Admission is also possible with a Party Entry Ticket.

Ticket types and prices

Universal Countdown Party 2020 Entry Ticket – 12,900 yen including tax

Universal Countdown Party 2020 Entry Ticket + Special Express Pass – 22,100 yen including tax

Prices are the same for adults, children and seniors. Children under 3 are free if accompanying a paid adult.

Tickets will be available until sold out.

Overseas sales

Tickets are available from the following travel agencies in Australia: