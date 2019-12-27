 Tokyo Skytree Town Ice Skating Park 2020

Tokyo Skytree Town Ice Skating Park 2020

Partners Information: Tokyo Skytree Town will open an ice skating rink on Saturday, 4 January 2020.

This winter, enjoy ice skating with a view of Tokyo Skytree!

There’s an economical ticket which includes entry to Tokyo Skytree’s observation decks.

Period

Saturday, 4 January to Sunday, 8 March 2020

Opening hours

Monday to Thursday: 11am – 8pm

Friday, Saturday, Sunday and public holidays: 11am – 9pm

Venue

Tokyo Skytree Town 4F Sky Arena

Price

Adults: 1,600 yen (including tax), Children (Middle school and younger): 900 yen (including tax)