Tokyo Skytree Town Ice Skating Park 2020
Partners Information: Tokyo Skytree Town will open an ice skating rink on Saturday, 4 January 2020.
This winter, enjoy ice skating with a view of Tokyo Skytree!
There’s an economical ticket which includes entry to Tokyo Skytree’s observation decks.
Period
Saturday, 4 January to Sunday, 8 March 2020
Opening hours
Monday to Thursday: 11am – 8pm
Friday, Saturday, Sunday and public holidays: 11am – 9pm
- Last entry is 30 mins before closing
- Start times/opening may vary due to weather conditions
- On the opening day (4 Jan), the ice rink will open at 3pm
Venue
Tokyo Skytree Town 4F Sky Arena
Price
Adults: 1,600 yen (including tax), Children (Middle school and younger): 900 yen (including tax)