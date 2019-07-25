Tokyo Grand Tea Ceremony

Partners Information: Tokyo Metropolitan Government and Tokyo Arts Council will hold the Tokyo Grand Tea Ceremony at two renowned locations in Tokyo: Edo-Tokyo Open Air Architectural Museum and Hamarikyu Gardens.

This event aims to pass along the unique Japanese tradition and cultural entertainment of tea ceremony to people of all ages living in Japan and visiting from abroad.

Tokyo Grand Tea Ceremony at Edo-Tokyo Open Air Architectural Museum

Date and time

5th and 6th October 2019

9:30am-4:30pm (Reception closes at 3:20pm and entry closes at 4pm)

Venue

Edo-Tokyo Open Air Architectural Museum

3-7-1 Sakura-cho, Koganei-shi, Tokyo (inside Koganei Park)

Admission fee

Free of charge during this event

Events

1. Tea Gathering in English at Farmhouse of the Tsunashima Family

An authentic tea gathering with an English guide.

Ticket price: 700 yen

English translation available

2. Tea Ceremony Workshop for Beginners at Farmhouse of the Yoshino Family

This program is a lesson for beginners to learn about the traditional Japanese tea ceremony culture with an English guide.

Ticket price: 300 yen

English translation available

Other events on the same days

Traditional Culture Experience Program for Tourists

Time: 9:30am-4pm

Various exhibits and exhibitions such as kimono-dressing (free of charge) and traditional craft workshops (500 yen)

English translation available

Tokyo Grand Tea Ceremony 2019 at Hamarikyu Gardens

Date and time

19th and 20th October 2019

9am-5pm (Reception closes at 3:30pm and entry closes at 4:30pm)

Venue

Hamarikyu Gardens

1-1 Hamarikyu-teien, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Admission fee

General: 300 yen

65 or over: 150 yen

Events

1.Nodate (Outdoor Tea Gathering) in English at Fujimi Yama area

This program is an open air tea gathering under the clear autumn sky with an English guide.

Ticket price: 300 yen

English translation available

2. Tea Ceremony Workshop for Beginners at Kaboku-en

This program is a lesson for beginners to learn about the traditional Japanese tea ceremony culture with an English guide.

Ticket price: 300 yen

English translation available

Other events on the same days

Traditional Culture Experience Program for Tourists

Time: 9:30am-4pm

Various exhibits and experiences such as Japanese flower arrangement, kimono dressing (free of charge), traditional crafts workshop (500 yen).

Enquiries