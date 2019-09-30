Tokaido Shinkansen Bullet Train Discount Ticket

Partners Information: The Tokaido Shinkansen is the main bullet train line that shuttles people between Tokyo, Nagoya and Kyoto/Shin-Osaka.

They run at speeds of 285km and hour with a maximum of 15 bullet trains per hour!

If you’re travelling to Japan but your itinerary does not quite require a JR Pass, you might consider purchasing a ‘FLEX’ rail ticket offered by JR Tokai Tours (the official travel agency of JR-Central).

These are discounted shinkansen tickets which include a round-trip Shinkansen ride non-reserved seat ticket effective from 7 days from the designated date, plus they also include other great benefits.

Buy one before boarding at a JR Tokai Tours office by presenting your passport.

