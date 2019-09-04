Tohoku Highway Bus Ticket
Partners Information: The Tohoku Highway Bus Ticket provides unlimited travel on selected highway bus and local bus services across 6 prefectures including, Aomori, Akita, Iwate, Yamagata, Miyagi, and Fukushima in the Tohoku region.
Advantages
- Covers highway and local bus services on 101 bus routes in 6 prefectures in Tohoku (Reservation required: 16 routes, Reservation Not Required: 85 routes)
- All the bus travel you need for 2 or 3 consecutive days at a flat price
- Easy to use and saves you money
Price
2-Day Pass JPY 6,000
3-Day Pass JPY 8,000
Further information
https://japanbusonline.com/en/CourseDetail/index/10402880001