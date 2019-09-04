 Tohoku Highway Bus Ticket

Partners Information: The Tohoku Highway Bus Ticket provides unlimited travel on selected highway bus and local bus services across 6 prefectures including, Aomori, Akita, Iwate, Yamagata, Miyagi, and Fukushima in the Tohoku region.

Advantages

Price

2-Day Pass JPY 6,000
3-Day Pass JPY 8,000

Further information

https://japanbusonline.com/en/CourseDetail/index/10402880001