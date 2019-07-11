Three-star Route Option Ticket for tourists

Partners Information: The Three-Star Route (Mitsuboshi Kaido) passes through Kanazawa, Gokayama, Shirakawago, Takayama and Matsumoto, and features attractions which have received a three-star rating by the Michelin Green Guide Japan.

These sites include Kenroku-en Garden, the old townscape of Hida-Takayama, the national treasure Matsumoto Castle and the UNESCO World Heritage listed Shirakawago and Gokayama villages.

The Three-star Route option ticket offered by JR EAST is an economical bus excursion ticket allowing you to experience the highlights of the Three-star Route. This ticket is a great add on to buy if you are already travelling to Kanazawa or Nagano by Hokuriku Shinkansen.

Suggested itinerary:

Departing Kanazawa, Shin-Takaoka or Toyama -> Gokayama -> Shirakawago -> Takayama -> Hirayu Onsen -> Matsumoto or departing Matsumoto and doing it in reverse.

Usage period

Monday, 1 July 2019 to Tuesday 31 March 2020

Sales period

Monday, 1 July 2019 to Wednesday 25 March 2020

Period of validity

7 days

Sales locations

The following JR East ticket counters:

JR EAST Travel Service Center (Tokyo Station, Shinjuku Station, Shibuya Station, Ikebukuro Station, Ueno Station, Hamamatsucho Station, Tokyo Monorail Haneda Airport International Terminal Station, Narita Airport Terminal 1 Station and Narita Airport Terminal 2/3 Station)

(Tokyo Station, Shinjuku Station, Shibuya Station, Ikebukuro Station, Ueno Station, Hamamatsucho Station, Tokyo Monorail Haneda Airport International Terminal Station, Narita Airport Terminal 1 Station and Narita Airport Terminal 2/3 Station) JR Ticket Offices (Midori-no-madoguchi) of Narita Airport Terminal 1 Station, Narita Airport Terminal 2/3 Station and Matsumoto Station)

of Narita Airport Terminal 1 Station, Narita Airport Terminal 2/3 Station and Matsumoto Station) Travel Service Centre (View Plaza) of Nagano Station and Matsumoto Station

Price

Adults (aged 12 and over) 5,500 yen

Children (aged 6-11) 2,750 yen

Eligibility

Passengers must present a passport issued by a country other than Japan and have a short stay visitor status of 90 days or less.

Further information