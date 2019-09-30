Takayama Festival 9-10 October 2019

Partners Information: Takayama Festival was registered as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2016.

The festival is held twice annually; once in spring (14-15 April) and again in autumn (9-10 October).

The main attraction of the Takayama Festival is the magnificent floats. All of the floats are beautifully decorated with carvings, marionettes, elaborately woven thick curtains, lacquer-ware and bamboo blinds, produced by the skills of local master artisans.

Watch the marionette performances, lion dance and festival procession of locals wearing traditional kimono. At nightfall, the floats are illuminated with 100 chochin lanterns and are lined up on the historical streets of Takayama.

