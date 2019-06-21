Sumida Fireworks Festival

Partner information: No summer is complete in Japan without fireworks.

Colourful fireworks will light up the summer night sky.

The Sumida Fireworks Festival is one of the largest fireworks displays in the Kanto area.

It is also a highlight unique to Sumida Ward that Tokyo Skytree and fireworks can be seen simultaneously.

It is expected that there will be a lot of congestion at the nearest station on the day of the event, so we recommend leaving early.

Event Details

Saturday July 27, 2019

7:00-8:30pm

Launch Location:

[First venue] Sakurabashi downstream to Kototoibashi upstream Marutamaya Ogatsu Fireworks Co., Ltd.

[Second venue] Komagatabashi downstream to Umayabashi upstream HOSOYA ENTERPRISES CO.,LTD

