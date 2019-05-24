Station coin lockers unavailable during G20 Osaka Summit
The G20 Osaka Summit and Finance Ministers Meeting will be held in June 2019.
During the G20 Osaka Summit and Finance Ministers Meeting (including several days before and after these meetings), locker services may be closed due to heightened security at railway stations.
Schedule of the G20 Osaka Summit and Finance Ministers Meeting:
June 8th and 9th Finance Ministers Meeting (in Fukuoka City)
June 28th and 29th G20 Osaka Summit (in Osaka City)
Train stations affected include Shinkansen (bullet train) and conventional (local) railway stations throughout Japan, including those in areas unrelated to the conference venues.
Period when you may not be able to use the coin lockers:
From a few days (roughly one week) before, to the following day of the G20 Osaka Summit and Finance Ministers Meeting.
Baggage/Cloak Room services may still be available at the stations.
Please contact each railway company for further details:
【Main Contact】
- JR東日本 (East Japan Railway Company)
- JR東海 (Central Japan Railway Company)
- JR西日本 (West Japan Railway Company)
- JR九州 (Kyushu Railway Company)
- 東武鉄道 (TOBU RAILWAY CO.,LTD.)
+81-3-5962-0102
- 西武鉄道 (SEIBU HOLDINGS INC.)
+81-4-2996-2888
- 京成電鉄 (Keisei Electric Railway Co.,Ltd.)
- 京王電鉄 (Keio Corporation)
- 小田急電鉄 (Odakyu Electric Railway Co.,Ltd.)
+81-3-3481-0066
- 東京急行電鉄 (TOKYU CORPORATION)
+81-3-3477‐0109
- 京浜急行電鉄 (Keikyu Corporation)
- 東京地下鉄 (Tokyo Metro)
- 近畿日本鉄道 (Kintetsu Railway Co.,Ltd.)
- 南海電気鉄道 (Nankai Electric Railway Co.,Ltd.)
- 京阪電気鉄道 (Keihan Electric Railway Co.,Ltd.)
- 阪急電鉄 (Hankyu Corporation)
- 阪神電気鉄道 (HANSHIN ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO.,LTD.)
- 西日本鉄道 (Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co.,Ltd.)
+81-92-303-3333
- 東京都交通局 (Bureau of Transportation , Tokyo Metropolitan Government.)
+81-3-3816-5711
- Osaka Metro (Osaka Metro Services co.,Ltd.)
- 京都市交通局 (Kyoto Municipal Transportation Bureau)
- 福岡市交通局 (Fukuoka City Subway)
- 大阪モノレール (OSAKA MONORAIL CO.,LTD.)