Station coin lockers unavailable during G20 Osaka Summit

The G20 Osaka Summit and Finance Ministers Meeting will be held in June 2019.

During the G20 Osaka Summit and Finance Ministers Meeting (including several days before and after these meetings), locker services may be closed due to heightened security at railway stations.

Schedule of the G20 Osaka Summit and Finance Ministers Meeting:

June 8th and 9th Finance Ministers Meeting (in Fukuoka City)

June 28th and 29th G20 Osaka Summit (in Osaka City)

Train stations affected include Shinkansen (bullet train) and conventional (local) railway stations throughout Japan, including those in areas unrelated to the conference venues.

Period when you may not be able to use the coin lockers:

From a few days (roughly one week) before, to the following day of the G20 Osaka Summit and Finance Ministers Meeting.

Baggage/Cloak Room services may still be available at the stations.

Please contact each railway company for further details:

【Main Contact】