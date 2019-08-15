Stargazing at Tanigawadake UNESCO Eco Park

Partners Information: Enjoy a sky full of stars at Tanigawadake, a world-recognised UNESCO Eco Park!

In 2017, the Minakami area, where Tanigawadake is located, was registered as a UNESCO Eco Park as a model for the coexistence between nature and human beings.

This September through November, the Tanigawadake Night Cruising of the Night Sky stargazing event will be held. During the event, you can enjoy special space illumination art and a program that teaches you about the starry sky.

Learn how to make a telescope by hand at a workshop (extra 1,000 yen fee).

Minakami is also a hot springs resort area so you can relax in ryokan accommodation.

Event period

September: every Friday and Saturday as well as Sunday 15th & 22nd

every Friday and Saturday as well as Sunday 15th & 22nd October: every Friday, Saturday 5th and Sunday 26th

every Friday, Saturday 5th and Sunday 26th November: Friday 1st, Saturday 2nd, Sunday 3rd, Friday 8th and Saturday 9th

Time

7:00pm to 9:00pm

Participation fee

2,500 yen for adults, 1,300 yen for primary school children*

*cash only

Access information