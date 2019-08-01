Real Sushi Making Experience in Hiroshima

Get dressed in a traditional Japanese outfit to look and feel like a real sushi chef with this exclusive experience offered by Sushi Nigiriza.

Learn about Japanese culture and traditions and put them to the test with a Sushi Experience.

Your teacher will guide you to create your very own special sushi. The sushi you make yourself will taste amazing!

After learning how to make sushi, bring home the techniques to share amazing sushi with your loved one.

Reservations accepted up until the day before.

Start times

There are two sessions held per day.

Morning session: 10am

Afternoon session: 4pm

Cost

2-4 people – 5,000 yen per person (1.5 hours)

5-8 people – 4,500 yen per person (1.5 hours)

9-12 people – 4,000 yen per person (2 hours)

13-20 people – 3,500 yen per person (2 hours)

21~ people – 3,000 yen per person (2 hours)

For groups larger than 21, please get in touch below for a special price.

We can cater for those that don’t eat raw fish.

Includes miso soup and chawanmushi (steamed egg custard)

Further information

Sushi Nigiriza

Tel: +81 82 207 0885

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://sushi-nigiriza.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NIGIRIZA23/