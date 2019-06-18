Price updates to the All Shikoku Rail Pass

Partners Information: From 1 July 2019 the price of the 7 day All Shikoku Pass has been adjusted.

The All Shikoku Rail Pass is an economical travel pass for overseas travellers wishing to explore Shikoku island.

1. Eligible travellers

Travellers with passports issued by a country other than Japan may purchase the pass, as long as they are entering Japan as a tourist (Temporary Visitor status).

2. Validity

The pass is valid on the following lines:

Non-reserved seats in regular cards on limited express, rapid and local trains on all JR Shikoku lines, and all Tosa Kuroshio Railway Lines All Asa Kaigan Railway lines, all Iyo Railway lines, all Takamatsu-Kotohira Electric Railroad lines, and all Tosaden Kotsu lines Shodoshima Ferry passage between Takamatsu and Tonosho Shodoshima Olive Bus line

Note the pass is not valid on the following lines and trains:

Sunrise Seto and Botchan Train Shodoshima Ferry high speed boards and passages other than between Takamatsu and Tonosho All bus lines (except the Shodoshima Olive Bus) The Pass can be used on the JR Seto-Ohashi Line from Kojima Station towards the south. Areas north of Kojima Station (towards Okayama Station) are not included in the pass. When travelling across areas, you will need to purchase tickets for the segments beyond the pass limits.

3. Pricing

Purchasing overseas

3-day – 9,000 yen (children 4,500 yen)

4-day – 10,000 yen (children 5,000 yen)

5-day – 11,000 yen (children 5,500 yen)

7-day – 13,000 yen (children 6,500 yen)

Purchasing in Japan

3-day – 9,500 yen (children 4,750 yen)

4-day – 10,500 yen (children 5,250 yen)

5-day – 11,500 yen (children 5,750 yen)

7-day – 13,500 yen (children 6,750 yen)

4. Overseas sales locations

Here is a list of All Shikoku Rail Pass travel agencies in Australia and New Zealand: http://www.jr-shikoku.co.jp/global/en/agencies/oceania.html

Purchase your exchange orders before leaving for Japan and enjoy the discounted prices above.

5. Exchange locations in Japan

Takamatsu, Matsuyama, Tokushima and Kochi Stations

Warp Takamatsu branch, Warp Matsuyama branch, Warp Tokushima branch, Warp Kochi branch, Warp Plaza at Sakaide Station (Sakaide Station itself is not an exchange location)

Warp Umeda branch (10 mins walk from JR Osaka Station)

Kotohira Station Information Center (in JR Kotohira Station)

The exchange orders must be exchanged within three months of date of purchase.

Further information