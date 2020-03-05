Plum blossoms at Suzuka Forest Garden

Partners Information: Plum blossoms bloom at Suzuka Forest Garden in Mie Prefecture from late February to late March.

Be dazzled by the pink curtains of weeping plum blossoms set against the backdrop of the Suzuka Mountain Range. During the flowering season, the trees will also be lit up at night.

To get there, take the train from Nagoya to JR Yokkaichi or Kintetsu Yokkaichi station (approx 30 minutes) and take a shuttle bus service (approx 40 minutes) to Suzuka Forest Garden.