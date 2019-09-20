Online reservations for Restaurant Kamakura (Snow Hut) Village 2020 open soon

Visit Iiyama City for a one of a kind winter experience!

Located in northern Nagano, Iiyama is a small city with harsh winters and heavy snowfall. Here, you can experience Iiyama’s snowy tradition and culture that has been passed down for generations.

Every year, a group of locals known as the Kamakura Support Team builds snow huts for the Kamakura Snow Hut Village.

You can warm up in one of the snow huts while trying Noroshi Nabe, an Iiyama specialty hot pot.

This year, in addition to the regular Kamakura experience, we will be providing some new tour plans, some of which include overnight stays with hot springs, skiing, snow play and much more!

Stay tuned as we will soon be releasing the details for these tour plans. Reservations for the Restaurant Kamakura Village experience (+Iiyama Accommodation) tour plans will be available from 10am (JST) on 1st Oct, 2020.

Restaurant Kamakura Village 2020

Period

Jan 24th (Fri) – Mar 1st (Sun), 2020

(Lunch session on Wednesdays closed for maintenance)

Opening hours

Weekends and Holidays

Lunch: ①11:00‐12:15 ②13:00‐14:15

Dinner: ③17:00‐18:00 ④18:30‐19:30

Weekdays

Lunch: ⑤11:00‐12:30 ⑥13:15‐14:45

Dinner: ⑦17:30‐19:00

(*Closed on Wednesdays during ⑤11:00‐12:30 for maintenance.)

Price

Special price available for online reservations!

Online Reservation

Lunch: Adult 3,500 yen, Child 2,100 yen

Dinner: Adult 4,000 yen, Child 2,500 yen

On the day

Lunch: Adult 4,000 yen, Child 2,500 yen

Dinner: Adult 4,500 yen, Child 2,900 yen

Food Stall Opening Hours

10:00‐18:30

Address:

Shinanodaira Kamakura no Sato,

807-2 Kotobuki, Iiyama City, Nagano

Japanese Address:

飯山市信濃平 かまくらの里

〒389-2418 長野県飯山市寿 (レストランことぶき村奥)

20th Kamakura Festival: Feb 8th‐9th (Sat & Sun), 2020

Online reservations for Restaurant Kamakura (Snow Hut) Village 2020 available from 10:00am on 3rd Dec, 2020 (Tues).

