Nikko Kinugawa-Onsen Winter Promotion 2020

Partners Information: This winter, Nikko City is running a winter promotion for international tourists.

For 32 days only, from 23 January to 23 February 2020, enjoy special events and services.

Privileges

Free admission for Edo Wonderland

Dates: Friday 24 and Sunday 26 January 2020

Free admission for Tobu World Square

Dates: Saturday 25 and Monday 27 January 2020

Other benefits

Discounts or other privileges at tourist attractions

Free onsen

Free Japanese-style New Year Cuisine

A gift

*Show your passport and the brochure at participating facilities to enjoy the discounts and other benefits

View the campaign site for more details or download the flyer.