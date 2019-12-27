Nikko Kinugawa-Onsen Winter Promotion 2020
Partners Information: This winter, Nikko City is running a winter promotion for international tourists.
For 32 days only, from 23 January to 23 February 2020, enjoy special events and services.
Privileges
Free admission for Edo Wonderland
- Dates: Friday 24 and Sunday 26 January 2020
Free admission for Tobu World Square
- Dates: Saturday 25 and Monday 27 January 2020
Other benefits
- Discounts or other privileges at tourist attractions
- Free onsen
- Free Japanese-style New Year Cuisine
- A gift
*Show your passport and the brochure at participating facilities to enjoy the discounts and other benefits
View the campaign site for more details or download the flyer.