Nikko Kinugawa-Onsen Winter Promotion 2020

Partners Information: This winter, Nikko City is running a winter promotion for international tourists.

For 32 days only, from 23 January to 23 February 2020, enjoy special events and services.

Privileges

Free admission for Edo Wonderland

Free admission for Tobu World Square

Other benefits

*Show your passport and the brochure at participating facilities to enjoy the discounts and other benefits

View the campaign site for more details or download the flyer.

 