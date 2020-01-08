New Kintetsu limited express ‘Hinotori’ connects Osaka and Nagoya

Partners Information: A new Kintetsu Railway limited express train service connecting Osaka Namba and Nagoya called ‘Hinotori’ debuts 14 March 2020.

‘Hinotori’ means phoenix in Japanese, and the service was built with the concept of ‘updated relaxation’ in mind. The cars exteriors were created with the image of a phoenix spreading its wings and flying freely. The interiors offer a high-quality travel experience with spacious seats.

The first and last train cars are designated ‘premium cars’ with real leather seats installed. There is 130cm of space between each seat; the maximum seat space that Japanese trains currently provide.

As a unique feature, the seats in all train cars, not just limited to the premium cars, have a back-shell system so customers can recline without bothering passengers seated behind.

The Hinotori is the first train to install back-shell seats on all cars in Japan!

In addition to free Wi-Fi, the Hinotori offers lockers that can store even large suitcases.

If you’re looking for a new, classy way to travel between Osaka and Nagoya, consider riding on the ‘Hinotori’!

