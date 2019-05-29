New hot spring ‘Kotobuki’ opens at Rusutsu Resort Hotel

New hot spring ‘Kotobuki’ opens at Rusutsu Resort Hotel

Partners Information: A brand new hot spring (onsen) facility overlooking Shikotsu-Toya National Park will open on 1 July 2019.

The onsen occupies a total floor space of 3,000 square metres and offers a wide range of onsen baths including a large indoor bath, cave bath, jet bath, dry sauna (in the male onsen) and steam/mist sauna (in the female onsen) and large open-air baths with heat-generating floors.

Using natural hot spring water, Kotobuki Onsen will provide relaxing and therapeutic experiences both indoor and outdoor.

Location

Rusutsu Resort Hotel & Conventions North Wing 4F

Opening hours

Green Season: 1 July – 26 October 2019

Winter Season: 23 November – 4 April 2020

*Opening hours are subject to change. Please check the opening hours prior to visiting.

Admission fee

Applies to both hotel guests and day trip guests.

Adults (aged 12 and over): 1,300 yen

Children (aged 4-12): 650 yen

Infants (under 3): Free

Further information