New Fantasyland at Tokyo Disney Resort opens 15 April 2020

Experience the world of Beauty and the Beast with the grand opening of "New Fantasyland" on 15 April 2020.

Tokyo Disneyland Park will open a new area, “New Fantasyland” on 15 April 2020 as part of the new large scale development in Fantasyland.

The area will feature many exciting new elements including the Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast attraction and an indoor theatre Fantasyland Forest Theatre. At the same time, Tomorrowland and Toontown will also see brand-new additions as part of the continual growth of Tokyo Disneyland.

New Fantasyland

New Fantasyland includes an area themed to the popular Disney film Beauty and the Beast. From Maurice’s Cottage (Disney FASTPASS Ticketing) at the entrance, to Gaston’s fountain, and the village restaurants and shops, guests can immerse themselves into the world of the film as they enjoy the ambience of Belle’s village. Towering above the forest is Beauty and the Beast Castle, which houses Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast, an attraction where guests follow Belle and the Beast on a romantic musical adventure in vehicles that dance in rhythm to the animated film’s well-known music.

Leaving the Beauty and the Beast themed area and heading deeper into the forest, guests will find Fantasyland Forest Theatre, the first full-scale indoor theatre at Tokyo Disneyland with live entertainment featuring Disney friends.

Tomorrowland and Toontown

The Happy Ride with Baymax, an exciting ride that swings them unpredictably round and round will open in Tomorrowland along with a popcorn speciality shop. In Toontown, guests can meet Minnie Mouse in person at the new Disney Character greeting facility, Minnie’s Style Studio.

With over three years of construction and a total investment of around 75 billion yen, the largest redevelopment in the history of Tokyo Disneyland promises to further enchant guests with an array of brand-new experiences!