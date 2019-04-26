New Animal Quarantine Restrictions

As of 22 April 2019, there will be tighter restrictions on the importation of live animals and meat products into Japan.

Due to the outbreak of certain livestock diseases such as foot-and-mouth disease, African swine fever, avian flu, etc, most live animal and meat products are prohibited from entering Japan.

Based on the Domestic Animal Infectious Disease Control Act, any person who imports livestock products without passing an import inspection may be subject to incarceration of up to 3 years or a fine of up to one million yen. Conversely, any person who imports meat products without a proper import declaration is also subject to penalties.

For more information such as guidelines on what is permitted or prohibited, please check the official Animal Quarantine Service* page here.

*The Animal Quarantine Service is a department of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

Official website of the Animal Quarantine Service: http://www.maff.go.jp/aqs/languages/info.html