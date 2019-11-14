Nabana no Sato Winter Illumination 2019

Partners Information: The time for “Nabana no Sato Illumination” this year has arrived! Japan’s largest “Nabana no Sato Illumination” began on October 19.

This year’s main theme is Sakura (cherry blossoms). The “Senbonzakura” (one thousand cherry trees) that fill the field of view and the beautiful scenery of a Satoyama area with the mountainous background are expressed dynamically.

The illuminations start around 5pm every day.

The illuminations will be held until May 6th, 2020.

Visitors can enjoy the illumination together with autumn leaves in late November and beautiful flowers in spring.

Details

Address: Mie Prefecture, 511-1144 , Kuwana city, Nagashima cho, Komae Urushibata 270

Phone: +81 (0)594-41-0787

Opening hours: 9:00 am to 9:00 pm

*Open until 10:00 pm on December 24, 25, 27, 30; January 2-5, 11, 12, 18, 25, 26; February 22, 23; and March 1 through May 6

Tickets

During Winter Illuminations: 2,300 yen (Elementary school students and above); includes vouchers for 1,000 yen

Access

Take the train to Kintetsu-Nagashima Station. Change for the shuttle bus bound for Nabano no Sato operated by Mie Kotsu (10 minute ride).