Meet the Masters in Shonai Yamagata – Special Tour

Learn how to master your 'self' with a fusion of three unique spiritual experiences in one special tour, available for the first time.

We’ll take you on an experience of discovery and self-mastery. At the heart of this unique three-day experience, is an invitation for you to explore the concept of Zen in active and diverse ways.

In a temple, the mountains and a dojo, you’ll encounter ancient traditions and meet with those who keep these practices alive in their everyday life.

You’ll learn from and practice alongside the Zen monks of Zenpoji Temple, the Yamabushi mountain mystics of Mt Haguro and a Budo Master of Kyudo, Japanese archery.

Though distinct in their own traditions, the three masters share a common approach when it comes to self-discipline, death of the ego and the release of the ‘self’. Between these experiences, you’ll be able to enjoy the fine food culture available in Tsuruoka City as it is a UNESCO City of Gastronomy.

Tour date

3 days from 10am on 15 March 2020 to 2:30pm on 17 March 2020

Tour inclusions

Two nights accommodation at Shonai Hotel Suiden Terrasse with breakfast daily

All transportation

Lunch on all three days

Dinner on both nights

Applicable fees and rental charges

Tour cost

112,000 yen per person (a minimum of 2 participants is needed for the tour to run)

Bookings and enquiries