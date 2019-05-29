Luggage-Free Travel, a new service by JTB

Partners Information: JTB travel has launched a new service for overseas visitors, Luggage-Free Travel (LFT).

The service lets you send your luggage to some 12,000 accommodation facilities and airports that are part of the JTB network through an online process. Say goodbye to filling out lengthy paper forms!

Send your luggage from the airport to your hotel, hotel to hotel or hotel to the airport with same-day or next-day delivery!

With LFT, the process from booking to luggage pick-up is incredibly simple.

How to use LFT

Visit the LFT website and enter information such as the time and date of luggage drop-off and your hotel. Once your booking is complete, you will be issued a QR code and reservation number. When dropping off your luggage, show the QR code or reservation number to staff.

