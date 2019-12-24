Large bath at Hotel Vischio Kyoto

If you're travelling to Kyoto or Osaka this winter, consider staying at the Hotel Vischio Kyoto, which provides excellent value.

Hotel Vischio Kyoto opened in May 2019 and is highly rated for its comfort and great tasting breakfast.

The hotel is in a great location, just a two-minute walk from Kyoto Station’s Hachijo exit. The special highlight of the hotel is the large public bath, available for staying guests to use.

The male section also comes with a dry sauna and cold bath (water temperature of 18-20 degrees) and the female section has a mist sauna. Directly adjacent to the bathhouse is a female-friendly “women’s room”, where female guests can relax in their pyjamas and slippers.

Warm your body and heart with a relaxing stay at Hotel Vischio Kyoto this winter.

Official site