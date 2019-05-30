Lake Biwa Great Fireworks Festival

Partners Information: Enjoy 10,000 fireworks launched into the air over Lake Biwa, a stunning display of light that plays out in harmony with jets of fountain water.

As 350,000 people throng the banks of the lake every year, incredible fireworks such as star mines are launched against a backdrop of verdant nature.

The venue also offers paid seating, from which you can get the best possible view of all the action.

If you wish to use them then you will need to purchase a Ticket for Paid Seating.

Event details

Thursday August 8, 2019

7:30pm-8:30pm

Further information

Enquiries

Email [email protected]