Kyudo archery experience in Hiroshima

Partners Information: A 3-min walk from the Atomic Bomb Dome will bring you to a newly opened dojo that offers – for the first time in Hiroshima – a chance to try kyudo, traditional Japanese archery.

The target is just six metres away from the shooting line, but it’ll be challenging for any beginner.

If you can get a bulls-eye, it’s believed that it’ll bring good luck and may even make your wish come true!

Further information