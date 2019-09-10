Kobe Guided Tours over the Rugby World Cup

Partners Information: 25 tour programs to enjoy the charms of Kobe are available over the Rugby World Cup 2019!

Experience a tea ceremony with beautiful scenery, enjoy a taste of Kobe beef, experience a Zen meditation session at the temple and so much more!

If you’re visiting Japan over the Rugby World Cup, why not add Kobe to your itinerary for some unique and memorable experiences?

These guided tour programs are only available from Friday, 20 September to Tuesday, 15 October so don’t miss out!

