Kimono Rental in Aikawa, Sado Island
Partners Information: Get dressed in a beautiful kimono or summer yukata and walk around the historical streets of Sado Island while taking photos!
Choose your favourite kimono and watch as the staff transform you into an elegant beauty.
Price
7,900 yen for adults
Includes a rental kimono, sandals, socks, pouch, a 400 yen voucher at Kyomachi Cafe or Charakurage Shop on Kyomachi Street.
Meeting point
Aikawa Community Center (7, Shimo-Kyomachi, Aikawa, Sado-shi, 952-1536)
Time
Start from 9:50am, finish by 3pm
Participants
Minimum of 2, maximum of 5
Available dates
On Saturdays and Sundays until 31 March 2020
*excludes 11 August, 8 September, 13 October, 10 November, 8 December, 25 December 2019-10 January 2020
Further information
Bookings and enquiries
Ryotsu Port Information Centre, Sado Tourism Association
Tel: 0259-27-5000
Email: [email protected]