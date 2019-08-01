Kimono Rental in Aikawa, Sado Island

Partners Information: Get dressed in a beautiful kimono or summer yukata and walk around the historical streets of Sado Island while taking photos!

Choose your favourite kimono and watch as the staff transform you into an elegant beauty.

Price

7,900 yen for adults

Includes a rental kimono, sandals, socks, pouch, a 400 yen voucher at Kyomachi Cafe or Charakurage Shop on Kyomachi Street.

Meeting point

Aikawa Community Center (7, Shimo-Kyomachi, Aikawa, Sado-shi, 952-1536)

Time

Start from 9:50am, finish by 3pm

Participants

Minimum of 2, maximum of 5

Available dates

On Saturdays and Sundays until 31 March 2020

*excludes 11 August, 8 September, 13 October, 10 November, 8 December, 25 December 2019-10 January 2020

Further information

Bookings and enquiries

Ryotsu Port Information Centre, Sado Tourism Association

Tel: 0259-27-5000

Email: [email protected]