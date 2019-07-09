Kimono experience at Shukkeien Garden Hiroshima

Partners Information: Put on a yukata and immerse yourself in Japanese culture in Shukkeien Garden, the best-known traditional Japanese landscape garden in Hiroshima.

Dressed in yukata, you can enjoy making matcha tea for yourself as well as having your photo taken while strolling in the beautiful Japanese garden.

Advance reservations not required

Varies sizes and designs for men, women and children

English-speaking staff available

Date

Saturday 12 July to Saturday 27 July 2019

Time

1pm to 6pm

Prices

Wearing Yukata: 2,000 yen

Making Matcha: 1,000 yen

Admission fee to the gardens: adult 260 yen, child 150 yen

Contact

Hiroshima Kimono Asobi

+81-90-3373-9235

[email protected]