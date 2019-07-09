Kimono experience at Shukkeien Garden Hiroshima
Partners Information: Put on a yukata and immerse yourself in Japanese culture in Shukkeien Garden, the best-known traditional Japanese landscape garden in Hiroshima.
Dressed in yukata, you can enjoy making matcha tea for yourself as well as having your photo taken while strolling in the beautiful Japanese garden.
- Advance reservations not required
- Varies sizes and designs for men, women and children
- English-speaking staff available
Date
Saturday 12 July to Saturday 27 July 2019
Time
1pm to 6pm
Prices
Wearing Yukata: 2,000 yen
Making Matcha: 1,000 yen
Admission fee to the gardens: adult 260 yen, child 150 yen
Contact
Hiroshima Kimono Asobi
+81-90-3373-9235
[email protected]