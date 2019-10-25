Kameido Tenjin Shrine Chrysanthemum Festival

Kameido Tenjin Shrine in eastern Tokyo will once again hold its annual Chrysanthemum Festival.

Sugawara no Michizane, deified as Tenjin, the god of learning, is enshrined at Kameido Tenjin Shrine. Many students visit the shrine to ask for good fortune and academic success before their exams. Kameido Tenjin is also known as the god of flowers and every year plum, wisteria and chrysanthemum festivals are held on the grounds.

In Japan, chrysanthemums are highly regarded as the noblest flower, and is used both as the symbol for the Imperial House of Japan as well as the cover of Japanese passports. It’s therefore a flower close to the hearts of Japanese people and many places hold chrysanthemum festivals around this time of year.

Kameido Tenjin Shrine is also a popular place to view Tokyo Skytree. It’s located within walking distance from the tower too, so we hope you’ll stop by for a visit!

Event details

Dates

Saturday, 26th October to Sunday, 24th November 2019

Place

Kameido Tenjin Shrine

3-6-1 Kameido, Koto City, Tokyo

Access

A 15-minute walk from Kameido Station (JB23 on the JR Sobu Line, TS44 on the Tobu Kameido Line) or a 15 minute walk from Kinshicho Station (JB22 on the JR Sobu Line or Z13 on the Tokyo Metro Hanzomon Line)

Website

http://kameidotenjin.or.jp/