Kabuki at Takayama Jinya

Partners Information: Special performances of Kabuki will be performed in the hall of the national historical site, Takayama Jinya. This historical government office dates back to the Edo Period.

What is ‘Jikabuki’?

Kabuki is a theatrical art form unique to Japan. Enthusiastic fans of Kabuki perform amateur Kabuki in their hometowns, usually in rural parts of Japan. This is called ‘jikabuki’ and the practice continues today in some regions in Japan.

Event details

Date

The weekends of 17, 18 and 31 August and 1 September 2019

Time

From 7:30pm (doors open 7pm)

Entry fee

1,000 yen including a souvenir (admission is free for preschool children)

Tickets will be sold on the day of the performance from 9AM in front of Takayama Jinya.

A limited number of advance tickets will also be available on the Japanese website.

English subtitles available

Seats are zabuton (Japanese cushions) style on tatami mats

Address

1-5 Hachiken-machi, Takayama-shi, Gifu

Access

A 15-minute walk from JR Takayama Station.

Further information

Contact Gifu Historical Road Tourism Secretariat: +81 (0)584 71 6134

Email: [email protected]