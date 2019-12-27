Journey on the SL Taiju

Partners Information: Fancy taking a ride on a steam locomotive? You can on the SL Taiju, which operates in the Nikko/Kinugawa Onsen area.

Tobu Railway stopped operating steam locomotives in 1966, but in order to revitalise the Nikko/Kinugawa area, SL Taiju resumed operations in 2017.

The train runs from Nikko Shimoimaichi Station to Kinugawa Onsen Station.

Take a trip on the SL Taiju and experience the powerful sound of steam. Try an exclusive SL Taiju boxed (bento) meal.

Further information

Read all about the experience here.

Reserve your seats/tickets to the SL Taiju here.