Japanese Film Festival Australia 2019

The 23rd annual Japanese Film Festival (JFF) has arrived in Australia! In 2019, the festival will grace the screens of 15 cities down under, with an eclectic lineup of 45 films. Last year, the festival attracted over 30,000 attendees, and this year it’s positioned to grow even more, offering a little bit of something for everyone: from classics to new releases, biography and documentary to sci-fi and fantasy. If you love Japan, love film or are just plain curious, view the JFF film schedule to plan your movie night(s) this spring.

Can’t decide what to watch?

If you love musicals, don’t miss out on Dance With Me, a light-hearted comedy about a businesswoman who is cursed to dance whenever she hears music!

There’s also the historical epic, Kingdom, which adapts the best-selling manga for the big screen.For those who like a more serious story, Masquerade Hotel features a star-studded cast (including Takuya Kimura and Masami Nagasawa) in a hotel where anyone could be a killer.

Anime fans shouldn’t miss:

Ride Your Wave, the latest film by Night is Short, Walk on Girl, director Masaaki Yuasa

Detective Conan: The Fist of Blue Sapphire, the latest theatrical release in the long-running Detective Conan series

Festival dates

Canberra 16–20 October at Dendy Canberra CentreFestival Dates

Early bird tickets on sale 19 September, regular tickets on sale 3 October

View program and buy tickets

Brisbane 23–27 October at Event Cinemas Brisbane Myer City Centre

Early bird tickets on sale 26 September, regular tickets on sale 10 October

View program and buy tickets

Perth 30 October–3 November at Event Cinemas Innaloo

Early bird tickets on sale 26 September, regular tickets on sale 10 October

View program and buy tickets

Adelaide 8–10 November at GU Film House

Free admission, limited seats. Tickets available through Eventbrite

Sydney 14–24 November at Event Cinemas George Street

Early bird tickets on sale 26 September, regular tickets on sale 10 October

View program and buy tickets

Melbourne 21 November–1 December at ACMI, Treasury Theatre and Capitol Theatre

Early bird tickets on sale 10 October, regular tickets on sale 24 October

View program and buy tickets

The Japanese Film Festival also tours to ten regional cities around Australia, presenting free screenings of JFF favourites. Learn more about regional screenings in Adelaide, Alice Springs, Bunbury, Cairns, Coffs Harbour, Darwin, Gold Coast, Hobart, Newcastle and Townsville here.

JFF Classics are free screenings of 35mm classic films from The Japan Foundation’s Film Library in Tokyo. Learn more about Canberra, Sydney and Melbourne Classics dates and locations screenings here.

Further information