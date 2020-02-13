We’re hiring! Communications and Digital Marketing Specialist (Maternity Leave Cover)

Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) is a Japanese government body which aims to promote Japan to travellers from overseas. JNTO Sydney Office is in charge of Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific.

We are seeking to employ a full-time temporary Communications and Digital Marketing Specialist (Maternity Leave Cover) to join the team for 12 months starting from the end of March 2020. The main task of this role is to assist with coordination of all aspects of consumer marketing projects including strategic design, implementation and management of a range of on-line and off-line communication and marketing strategies targeting potential travellers and relevant business partners to increase tourism to Japan. In addition, providing travel information to the general public will be an ongoing aspect of this role.

This position is based in Sydney.

To apply for this position, you must have the right to live and work in Australia. We do not offer visa sponsorship.

For more details please download the job description (PDF, 257KB).