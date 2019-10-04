Hida Folk Village Autumn Light-up Event
Partners Information: Hida Folk Village (Hida-no-Sato) in Takayama City, Gifu Prefecture will hold an autumn leaves light-up event.
Dates
Friday, Saturday, Sunday and public holidays from Saturday, 19th October to Sunday 10th November 2019.
(19th, 20th, 25th, 26th, 27th October and 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 8th, 9th 10th October 2019)
Time
5:30pm – 8:30pm
Admission
Adults 300 yen (senior high school aged and over)
Children 100 yen (primary school and middle school aged up to year 9)
Information
TEL: +81-577-34-4711
FAX: +81-577-33-4714
http://www.hidanosato-tpo.jp/english12.htm
Access
10 minute bus ride from JR Takayama Station.
(Take a Sarubobo Bus from Takayama Nohi Bus Center. Get off at Hida-no Sato-Shita. Fare is 210 yen one way.)