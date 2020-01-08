Hello Kitty themed rooms at Hotel Vischio Amagasaki in Osaka

Partners Information: JR West Japan Group’s Hotel Vischio Amagasaki has introduced new Hello Kitty Rooms!

Hotel Vischio Amagasaki is just a minute’s walk from JR Amagasaki Station and six minutes by train (two stops) from JR Osaka Station. The hotel offers great access to all the major sights in the Kansai area.

The Hello Kitty Room’s design depicts Hello Kitty touring Kansai’s major tourist spots, starting from Vischio Amagasaki. The pink colour scheme is simply adorable!

Stay with Vischio Amagasaki and spend some quality time with Hello Kitty!

Bookings are now available!

Bookings

©1976, 2020 SANRIO CO., LTD. APPROVAL NO. G603750