G20 Osaka Summit

The G20 Osaka Summit will be held on Friday, 28 June and Saturday, 29 June 2019.

Large-scale traffic restrictions will be in place from 27-30 June affecting parts of highways, central Osaka, and Kansai International Airport and vicinity.

We recommend that travellers use trains and subways.

Flying any unmanned aircraft (UA) or drones over the G20 Osaka Summit related areas is prohibited.

What is the G20 Summit?

The G20 Summit is formally known as the “Summit on Financial Markets and the World Economy.” Japan’s first-ever G20 summit will be held in Osaka on 28-29 June, 2019. Leaders of 37 countries and organisations will participate in the G20 Osaka Summit, held at the main venue of “INTEX OSAKA”.

