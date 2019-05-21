FLEX Round Trip Shinkansen Ticket from Tokyo
Partners Information: The FLEX Rail-ticket includes a JR Shinkansen (bullet train) round-trip ticket from Tokyo to Kyoto or Mt Fuji and an experience coupon! The package can be used to stay 1-7 days and is perfect for solo travellers, groups, couples etc.
The experience coupon can be used for attractions, meals and more.
* This is a self-guided package, without an accompanying tour guide
Departure dates
7 May to 24 September 2019
Price
From Tokyo
Mt Fuji area: 8,000 yen (adult)
Kyoto: 21,000 yen (adult)
From Nagoya
Kyoto: 10,000 yen (adult)
Available Shinkansen
You can take any Shinkansen (including Nozomi) at any time from Tokyo, Shinagawa, Shin-Yokohama and Nagoya to Kyoto.
Experience coupon
Examples include:
1) Toei Kyoto Studio Park
Admission fee + 2 attraction tickets (4 tickets for children)
2) Kiyomizu Junsei Okabeya
Yuba hot pot course
(Yuba hot pot, 5 kinds of vegetable tempura, sesame tofu, a simmered dish, tofu dengaku, a steamed dish, yuba zukuri, rice, pickles and dessert)