FLEX Round Trip Shinkansen Ticket from Tokyo

Partners Information: The FLEX Rail-ticket includes a JR Shinkansen (bullet train) round-trip ticket from Tokyo to Kyoto or Mt Fuji and an experience coupon! The package can be used to stay 1-7 days and is perfect for solo travellers, groups, couples etc.

The experience coupon can be used for attractions, meals and more.

* This is a self-guided package, without an accompanying tour guide

Departure dates

7 May to 24 September 2019

Price

From Tokyo

Mt Fuji area: 8,000 yen (adult)

Kyoto: 21,000 yen (adult)

From Nagoya

Kyoto: 10,000 yen (adult)

Available Shinkansen

You can take any Shinkansen (including Nozomi) at any time from Tokyo, Shinagawa, Shin-Yokohama and Nagoya to Kyoto.

Experience coupon

Examples include:

1) Toei Kyoto Studio Park

Admission fee + 2 attraction tickets (4 tickets for children)

2) Kiyomizu Junsei Okabeya

Yuba hot pot course

(Yuba hot pot, 5 kinds of vegetable tempura, sesame tofu, a simmered dish, tofu dengaku, a steamed dish, yuba zukuri, rice, pickles and dessert)

