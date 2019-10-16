Find Furano Campaign

Discover a new side of Japan!

In the centre of Hokkaido, the Furano-Biei region is known for its otherworldly rural landscapes, fascinating culture and peaceful atmosphere.

Be lured by majestic mountains and gorgeous flower fields, and charmed by the villages and the warm hearted people within.

Win a trip to Furano!

Entry process to win a summer holiday to Furano:

Visit www.findfurano.com Answer 8 questions for your chance to win!

The lucky winner will get a $3000 travel voucher for a summer 2020 holiday to Furano.

Project Overview

Furano is looking to grow awareness in the Australian market, promoting the key highlights and tourism offerings during the summer travel period.

Campaign period

11 October to 22 November 2019

Live event activation

18/19 October 2019 at Chadstone Shopping Centre (Myer Fountain site space)

Campaign site

www.findfurano.com