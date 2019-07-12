Explore the World of Local Sake at Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo

Explore the world of local sake (jizake) at Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo with special guest Darryl Cody Brailsford!

At this exclusive event, brewers from all around Japan will bring a selection of regional sake to you in Tokyo. Find your perfect pairing with a buffet of regional specialities.

About Darryl Cody Brailsford

Darryl will travel from Gifu to explain the subtleties of good sake brewing. As one of the few foreigners making sake in Japan, he will explain how he became passionate about becoming a respected brewer.

Date and time

Friday, 23rd August 2019

7pm to 9:30pm

Venue

Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo

2-10-8 Sekiguchi, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo

Price

5,000 yen per person, price for 4 or more people: 4,000 yen per person

Includes a free visit to Chinzanso’s garden from 6:20pm

Bookings and enquiries