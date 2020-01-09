Entries open for the 9th Hida Takayama Ultramarathon

Partners Information: The 9th Hida Takayama Ultra Marathon will be held on Sunday, 14 June 2020.

Hida Takayama Ultra Marathon offers a unique and challenging experience. Takayama City, located in Gifu Prefecture boasts the largest area city in Japan. Run through beautifully preserved old towns, and enjoy the views of Mount Norikura – the third tallest volcano in Japan after Mount Fuji and Mount Ontake.

Hida Takayama Ultra Marathon will surely take you on an unforgettable ultramarathon adventure where the thrills and excitement only be experienced by those who take on the challenge!

Entry period

21 November 2019 to 13 March 2020

*Entries will close once we reach capacity

Venue

Hida Takayama Big Arena

Address

600 Nakayamamachi, Takayama-shi, Gifu-ken 506-0051 Japan

Access

By train: 33 minute-walk from Takayama station on the JR Line (Free shuttle buses are available)

By car: 5 minutes from Takayama IC on the Chubu Expressway.

Eligibility and fees

100km

Aged 18 or above, have completed a full marathon in the past and are in good health/physical condition

Time limit: 14 hours

Participation fee: 19,000 yen

71km

Aged 18 or above, have completed a full marathon in the past and are in good health/physical condition

Time limit: 11 hours

Participation fee: 15,000 yen

Further information