Enjoy autumn foilage at Kawagoe Nakain Temple

Partners Information: Nakain is a historical temple in Kawagoe.

Enjoy the views that change along with the seasons that are loved by the local residents also. When the sweet aroma of the fragrant olive starts wafting, you can feel the beginning of autumn.

The peak of the Autumn foilage in Kawagoe is from the mid November to the beginning of December every year. Enjoy the charms of Kawagoe’s autumn.

Access

An 18-minute walk from [Kawagoeshi Station] on Tobu Tojo Line

Immediately from [Nakain] Bus Stop on [CO-EDO Loop Bus]

More information

Official website: nakain.com