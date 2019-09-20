Discover Sado Island on a guided cycling tour

Hop on a comfortable bike and enjoy the stunning view of the ocean!

On this tour we take a 18km round trip to Senkakuwan Bay from Kirarium Sado (Guidance center for the Gold and Silver mine).

This coastline ride offers you Sado’s spectacular scenery and the opportunity to learn the history of the region and the daily life of the island locals.

Join our tour and get to know the real Sado Island!

Dates

September 21st, 22nd, 23rd. October 5th, 6th 2019

Times

9:00-12:00 / 14:00-17:00

Price

Adult 4,200 yen / Child (10-12year-old) 3,000 yen

Including: Bike and helmet rental, guide, insurance, a free turban shell & discount for the glass-boat ride at Senkakuwan bay (Adult 400 yen / Child 200 yen).

Route

Round trip to Senkakuwan Bay From Kirarium Sado (18km total)

*Includes a 1 hour break at Senkakuwan. Enjoy a Glass-boat ride!

*Meeting and disbanding at Kirarium Sado (please come to Aikawa tourist information center)

