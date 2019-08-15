Direct bus service from Takayama to Tsumago and Magome

Partners Information: Take a day trip from Takayama City to the charming post towns of Magome and Tsumago, two lodging areas along the Nakasendo. The Nakasendo is an ancient road that once connected Kyoto with Edo (Tokyo).

The nine kilometre road that connects these two post towns has been well-preserved over time and visitors can experience the history of the samurai that walked the same path many years ago.

Enjoy the natural atmosphere of cobblestone paths, tea shops along the pass and quaint agricultural scenery as you hike the route.

Direct bus services run until 30 November 2019 and depart from Takayama Nohi Bus Center. Magome and Tsumago are two and a half hours away from Takayama.

Bus schedule

8:10 Dep. Takayama

10:55 Arrive. Magome

12:45 Dep. Magome

13:10 Arrive. Tsumago

15:00 Dep. Tsumago

18:00 Arrive. Takayama

Further information