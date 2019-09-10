Christmas at Tokyo Disney Resort

Partners Information: Tokyo Disney Resort will host a variety of Christmas special events, entertainment and activities from 8th November through 25th December 2019 at Tokyo Disneyland Park, Tokyo DisneySea Park, the Disney hotels and the Disney Resort Line. A special event will also be held at Ikspiari. Guests visiting the resort with their friends, family and loved ones will find a heartwarming atmosphere, perfect for the holiday season.

Tokyo Disneyland

The Christmas event will be themed to “storybooks full of holiday fun with Disney Friends”. The daytime parade, “Disney Christmas Stories” will bring to life scenes of Disney Friends having a fantastic time at Christmas. Other entertainment programs around the Park will also feature holiday elements. A 15 metre tall Christmas tree in World Bazaar will be the centrepiece of a nighttime display of lights, images and music.

Tokyo DisneySea

The Christmas event at Tokyo DisneySea will feature “It’s Christmas Time!” – a splendid revue presented at Mediterranean Harbor during the daytime. The show will enchant guests with live performances of singing, tap dancing and high-kicking precision dancing. The show will create a holiday mood unique to Tokyo DisneySea.

Evening entertainment will include the sparkling and romantic “Colors of Christmas,” featuring the Disney Characters and floating illuminated trees on the waters of Mediterranean Harbor. This will be the final year of the show. Around the Park the themed ports will have unique holiday lights and other decorations. For example, American Waterfront will be decorated with banners and posters of “It’s Christmas Time!” and Lost River Delta will feature colourful decorations of Donald Duck and his friends.

Guests will also be able to enjoy the holiday season outside of the Parks at Disney Ambassador® Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta®, Tokyo Disneyland® Hotel, Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel®, the Disney Resort Line and Ikspiari.

