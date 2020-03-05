Cherry blossom viewing spots in Shiga Prefecture

Partners Information: Shiga Prefecture is home to many places where brilliant cherry blossoms bloom in the springtime.

Experience springtime in Shiga by revelling in the beauty of cherry blossoms from a Lake Biwa cruise or boat ride on the waterways.

1. Kaizuosaki

Early Apr. – Mid-Apr

Designated one of the “100 best cherry blossom viewing spots in Japan”, about 800 Someiyoshino blossoms over 70 years old create a 4 km long cherry blossom tunnel at Kaizuosaki by Lake Biwa.

It’s a well-known late blooming spot in the Kinki area.

Address: Kaizu, Makino-cho, Takashima City

Access: Take a Makino Community Bus (Makino Kogen Line) from the JR Makino sta. (JR Kosei Line) to Kaizuosaki-guchi. The spot is a 4 min.

walk from the bus stop.

Contact: Biwako Takashima Tourist Association Ph: 0740-33-7101 Fax: 0740-33-7105 Email: [email protected]

2. Ho Park

Early Apr. – Mid-Apr.

About 600 Someiyoshino blossoms burst into bloom around Nagahama Castle Historical Museum.

It’s been designated one of the “100 best cherry blossom viewing spots in Japan”.

You can see a blanket of cherry blossoms from the castle tower. Cherry blossoms are lit up at night during the season.

※Depending on the degree of blooming.

Address: 10-10 Koencho, Nagahama City

Access: 5min walk from JR Biwako Line Nagahama Sta.

Contact: Nagahama City Planning Division Ph: 0749-62-4111 Fax: 0749-63-4111

3. Miidera Temple (Onjoji Temple)/Lake Biwa Canal

Early Apr. – Mid-Apr.

Close to Miidera Temple and Lake Biwa Canal, it is one of the best cherry blossom viewing spots in Shiga.

The trees are lit up at night in the beginning of April. The illuminated tunnel of cherry blossom is breathtaking.

Opening Hours: 8:00～17:00（Light-up event 18:30～21:30）

Entrance Fee for Mii-dera Temple: 600 yen

Address: 246 Onjojicho, Otsu City

Access: A 10min. walk from Keihan Ishiyama Sakamoto Line Miidera Sta.

Contact: Onjoji Temple Ph: 077-522-2238 Fax: 077-522-2221

URL: http://www.shiga-miidera.or.jp/translation/eng.html