Biwachi Cycling Experience

Partners Information: Cycle around the circumference of Lake Biwa (Biwachi), the largest lake in Japan and the symbol of Shiga, while enjoying nature, history and sightseeing spots along the way.

A full circuit of the lake is approximately 200km in length and takes experienced cyclists a full day. For a more leisurely ride, take two days with an overnight stay, or even 2 nights, 3 days.

Enjoy varied and thrilling scenery, as well as many historical sites and famous spots along the shore, offering a whole range of fun things to do.

Make the most of Lake Biwa by bicycle!

Many stations or tourist facilities in Shiga offer rent-a-cycles making it easy to get your wheels on the ground.

Rent-a-Cycle Map

Pamphlet download