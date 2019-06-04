Australia / New Zealand event: Free seminar on cycling in Japan

Have you ever thought about travelling around Japan on bicycle, taking in the scenery from behind the handlebars? Then come along and check out this FREE seminar, “Cycling Around Japan – Japanese Culture Through the Cyclist’s Eyes”, with guest speaker Michael Rice, host of NHK Japan’s Cycling Programme!

This one-off FREE seminar is coming to:

Wellington: Tuesday, 11 June and Wednesday, 12 June

Perth: Friday, 14 June

Brisbane: Monday, 17 June

Gold Coast: Tuesday, 18 June

Click on the city names for more details about each event.