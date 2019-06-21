Asakusa Summer Night Festival – Sumida River Lanterns

Summer in Asakusa. In order to pray for their ancestors' happiness in the next life, as well as for peace, the people of the area float lanterns down the river.

The name of the person and their wish is written on the lanterns.

The reflection of the lantern’s soft light on the river leaves a magical atmosphere in the air.

Event Details

Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 6:30pm

Venue: Sumida River Sumida Park Shinsui Terrace / Both sides of Azumabashi

※No postponement for rain, but will be postponed if the weather is stormy.

